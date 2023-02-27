Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MASI opened at $166.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.