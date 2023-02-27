MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MasTec by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MasTec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

