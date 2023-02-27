Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $78.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.