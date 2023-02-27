Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for approximately 6.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $42,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 339,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

