Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

