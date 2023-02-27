Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 7.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.92. 207,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 442,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 9.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.