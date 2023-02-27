Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 7.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.92. 207,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 442,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Raymond James raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

