Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

