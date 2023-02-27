Metawar Price Up 85.4% Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 85.4% against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $249.68 million and $211.86 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0024679 USD and is up 320.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,026.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

