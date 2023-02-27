Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and approximately $399,239.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00012615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,952,089 coins and its circulating supply is 16,952,756 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,946,070 with 16,943,936 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.99580261 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $412,982.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

