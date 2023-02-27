Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 200000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

