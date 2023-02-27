Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $800.06 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Mina has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $800.06 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,006,148,332 with 851,355,001.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.93610837 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $29,847,178.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

