Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.35.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $229.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.