Mizuho Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $132.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

