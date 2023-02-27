Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,603,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $139.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.