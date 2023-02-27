Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.31.

Moderna Stock Down 5.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $139.26 on Thursday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,144 shares of company stock valued at $82,049,822 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

