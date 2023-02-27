Monero (XMR) Price Tops $150.32

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Monero has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $61.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $150.32 or 0.00639366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,519.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00403470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00090251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00578303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00177584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00188539 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,245,882 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

