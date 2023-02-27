MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.82.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.5 %

MDB opened at $205.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.83. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,471.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

