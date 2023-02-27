Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $291.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

