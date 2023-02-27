Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $99,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.21. 1,652,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

