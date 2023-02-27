MVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of MVBF opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. MVB Financial has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

