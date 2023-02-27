MX TOKEN (MX) Hits Market Cap of $137.56 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005856 BTC on exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $137.56 million and $1.81 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

