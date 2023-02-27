Needham & Company LLC Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $125.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

