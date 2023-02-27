Needham & Company LLC Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $125.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.13.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
