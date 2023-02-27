Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 40,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

