NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.15

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 441403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NerdWallet Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
