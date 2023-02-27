NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.15

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 441403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

