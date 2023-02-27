Nervos Network Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $202.54 million and $15.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00400232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00638477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00573638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177594 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,337,462,084 coins and its circulating supply is 39,816,046,244 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

