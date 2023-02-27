NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.35.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

