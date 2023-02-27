NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO opened at $1.74 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

