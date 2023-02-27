NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXGPF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($73.46) to GBX 6,550 ($78.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($67.44) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($69.85) to GBX 7,100 ($85.50) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,536.00.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

