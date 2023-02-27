Nextdoor (KIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

