NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.0% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,437,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,782,000 after buying an additional 439,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,569,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,481,000 after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.16 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

