Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,915.41.

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

