NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

