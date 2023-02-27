NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.71. 238,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,720. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

