Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Shares of OXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.96. 17,047,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
