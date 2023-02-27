Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 4.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 117,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,127,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,713,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.