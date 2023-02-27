Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.85.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

