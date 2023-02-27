Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ocugen Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen
In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.