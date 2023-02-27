OKC Token (OKT) One Day Volume Tops $12.50 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $29.74 or 0.00126810 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $12.50 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKC Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.