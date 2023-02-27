Olivier A. Filliol Sells 3,056 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $14.10 on Monday, hitting $1,442.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,982. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,504.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,365.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

