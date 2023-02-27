Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Up 5.7%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 29,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 106,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Olympic Steel Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.84.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
