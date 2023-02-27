ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,599. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

