OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $543,256.08 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 19,176 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $543,256.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. 130,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,216. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.