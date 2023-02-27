Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE ONEX traded up C$1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,181. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 307.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.11. Onex has a 1 year low of C$61.33 and a 1 year high of C$86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

