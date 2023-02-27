Ontology (ONT) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Ontology has a market cap of $224.57 million and $6.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.14 or 0.06954038 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

