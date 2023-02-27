Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
OUT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.60.
Outfront Media Trading Down 3.7 %
Outfront Media stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Outfront Media Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
