Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Outfront Media stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

