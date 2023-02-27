Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.48 million and $358,719.98 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00401315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00639682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00571881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00177873 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,085,780 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

