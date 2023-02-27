Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $227.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.33.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,764 shares of company stock worth $39,596,115. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.



