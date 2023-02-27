PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 4.2%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. 27,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 268,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after acquiring an additional 771,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.