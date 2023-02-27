PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 4.2%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. 27,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 268,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.