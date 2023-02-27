PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 316,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,820. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

