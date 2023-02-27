PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
PAR Technology Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 316,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,820. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $915.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
