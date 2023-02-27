Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

