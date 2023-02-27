Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.33. 52,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,821. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $361.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.